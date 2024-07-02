'Tragic Loss': Newlywed Officer Killed In NY Salon Crash Remembered For 'Bravery, Compassion'

Emilia Rennhack was off duty and getting her nails done when an SUV came barreling through the front window of Long Island’s Hawaii Nail & Spa, located in Deer Park on Commack Road, on Friday afternoon, June 28.

Rennhack was pronounced dead at the scene alongside the salon’s owner, Jiancai Chen, age 37, of Bayside, Queens, according to Suffolk County Police. Also killed were Yan Xu, age 41, and Meizi Zhang, age 50, both of Flushing, Queens.

Ten others were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the wreck, including the SUV driver, 64-year-old Steven Shwally, of Dix Hills. Schwally was later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

In the days since her death, law enforcement colleagues and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to Rennhack, a six-year veteran of the NYPD who followed her dream of becoming a police officer after immigrating from Poland at the age of 12.

She married her husband, NYPD Squad Detective Carl Rennhack, in September 2023, according to friends.

“This week, we mourn the tragic loss of police officer Emilia Rennhack, who was taken from us far too soon while off duty,” reads a Facebook post from the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct, where Rennhack patrolled parts of Queens.

“Officer Rennhack dedicated her life to serving and protecting our community with bravery, compassion, and unwavering commitment. Her sacrifice and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Rennhack graduated from police academy in 2018 and received the physical fitness award. She joined the 102nd Precinct’s domestic violence unit “where she made a positive impact” helping families in need of support, the agency said.

“In her six years as a police officer she amassed more than 150 arrests. She was looked up to by members of the community and her fellow brothers and sisters of the 102 Precinct,” the department said.

Writing in another Facebook tribute, Stephanie Czerwinski remembered Rennhack as “the kindest, most beautiful soul.”

“I’m so happy I got to know you, no matter how short of a time period it was,” she said.

Funeral services for Rennhack are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 6, at New Hyde Park Funeral Home on Lakeville Road.

A candlelight vigil for the victims is set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, outside of the salon.

