Nypd Detectives Fire Shots At Armed Hudson Valley Juvenile, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County on Thursday, Dec. 7 in Middletown.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen of the Middletown Police, NYPD officers were staking out the shooting suspect's home when they spotted him and attempted to apprehend the juvenile when he pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun.

One of the detectives drew his firearm and fired four rounds at the suspect. The juvenile immediately ran from the detectives, northwest on Knapp Avenue, with the officers in pursuit, Thoelen said.

Alert residents in the vicinity heard the shots and contacted Orange County 911.

Within four minutes of receiving the 911 call, Middletown Police Officers Alex Thornton and Jeremy Arroyo located the suspect on Lake Avenue and took him into custody without incident, Thoelen said.

The suspect was examined and it was determined that none of the four rounds fired by the detective had struck him.

Both detectives were also reportedly uninjured.

All four rounds discharged by the detectives were located and accounted for.

Three of the rounds struck a vacant residence at 1 Chestnut Street, and the fourth round struck the suspect’s home on Knapp Avenue.

A handgun was also recovered in a rear yard of Bonnell Place and was determined to be an unregistered “ghost gun” with no serial number or other identifying information, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, police said.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old, and his name was not released.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon as an adolescent offender. Additional charges associated with the NYC shooting are pending with the NYPD.

