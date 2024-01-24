NY Resident Dies In CT After Eating Mislabeled Cookies, Recall Issued

A limited-time batch of Florentine cookies, produced in Islip, New York, and sold at two Stew Leonard’s outlets in Connecticut -- in Danbury and Newington -- has been recalled after a person in their 20s reportedly died of an allergic reaction.

The Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division (DCP) announced the recall and associated death on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Florentine cookies, sold only at those two Stew Leonard's locations with a best-by date of Friday, Jan. 5, were found to have peanuts inside, though that was not disclosed on the packaging.

Officials have not identified the victim beyond their hailing from New York but said they ate the cookies while at a social gathering in Connecticut.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened,” said Connecticut DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. "DCP Food Investigators are working hard with the Department of Public Health, local health departments, officials in New York State and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration and Stew Leonard’s to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future. Our condolences go out to the family affected by this incident.”

They were sold from November 6 to December 31, 2023. Customers with nut allergies are encouraged to bring the cookies back to their local Stew Leonard’s store for a full refund.

Though labeled with Stew Leonard’s name, the cookies were manufactured at Cookies United, which is located in Islip in Suffolk County.

In a statement, Stew Leonard’s said that Cookies United changed its Florentine recipe from soy nuts to peanuts without informing Stew Leonard of the changes.

However, Cookies United later refuted that claim; according to the company, Stew Leonard’s was informed of the changes in July 2023 – even going so far as to include screenshots of the email sent to Stew Leonard’s executives.

“All products shipped to them have been labeled accordingly,” Cookies United wrote.

“This product is sold under the Stew Leonard’s brand and repackaged at their facilities. The incorrect label was created by, and applied to, their product by Stew Leonard’s.”

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, stressed the seriousness of the situation, saying the incident has left her devastated.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

“We will continue to work with all our partners — including restaurants and retailers — to provide education on the dangers of food allergens so that best practices are being [followed] for the safety of the residents of Connecticut.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.