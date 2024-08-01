NY Mom Finds Human Blood In Daughter's Burger King Meal: 'She Is Traumatized'

Erie County resident Tiffany Floyd, of the hamlet of Getzville, recounted the horrifying incident in a now-viral TikTok video posted Friday, July 26.

In the clip, Floyd recounts how she stopped by a Getzville Burger King for lunch with her 4-year-old daughter and went through the drive-through.

“Obviously, I’m a busy mom, I just gave her the bag to eat the food,” she said. “And I heard, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup.’”

Floyd then grabbed the bag of hamburger and fries, thinking the restaurant messed up her order.

“And I look in her bag and there is blood all over the bag, her toy, her fries, everything.”

The stunned mother said she called the Burger King location and the manager informed her that an employee had cut his hand. The manager offered to give her a full refund.

Floyd said she also filed a report with the Erie County Department of Health.

“I just want to get this out there because it was lunchtime today and there was a lot of people through the drive-through,” she said.

In a follow-up TikTok shared Saturday, July 27, Floyd said the incident left her daughter “traumatized” and afraid to eat anything. She said the girl will also have to undergo blood testing.

“This morning, I tried to give her a bowl of cereal and she refused to eat it because she thought blood was in her cereal,” she said. “The emotional distress, that is a big thing.”

Floyd went on to signal support for a comment suggesting that she contact an attorney to sue Burger King for medical expenses and emotional distress.

“As a mom, this is just so sad.”

A spokesperson for Burger King told Daily Voice that the restaurant involved in the incident was closed over the weekend while the location was deep cleaned and all employees were "retrained."

“We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident," the company said.

"This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away."

The restaurant reopened on Monday, July 29.

