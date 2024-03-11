A Few Clouds and Windy 42°

SHARE

NY Lotto Ticket Worth $172K Sold In Hudson Valley

Lady luck has struck a Hudson Valley smoke shop again with a second-prize winning Lotto ticket worth $172,396.

Someone is $172,000 richer after purchasing a second-prize winning Lotto ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

Someone is $172,000 richer after purchasing a second-prize winning Lotto ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The ticket was sold in Orange County for the Saturday, March 9 game at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were 2-19-23-28-37-48 and Bonus Number 42. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, New York Lottery officials said.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. 

Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE