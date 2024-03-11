NY Lotto Ticket Worth $172K Sold In Hudson Valley

The ticket was sold in Orange County for the Saturday, March 9 game at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were 2-19-23-28-37-48 and Bonus Number 42. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, New York Lottery officials said.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

