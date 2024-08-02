NY Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake's License Amid Drunk Driving Allegations

The former NSYNC frontman pleaded not guilty to one count of driving while intoxicated during a virtual appearance before Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Friday morning, Aug. 2.

Timberlake, age 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested shortly after leaving the posh American Hotel in Sag Harbor, around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, after a night of drinking with friends, according to multiple news reports. He was held in jail overnight.

Sag Harbor Village Police said his BMW failed to stop at a stop sign on southbound Madison Street and he failed to stay on the right side of the road.

A traffic stop was initiated, and after an investigation, it was determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police said.

An arrest report obtained by ABC News said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, exhibited slowed speech, and was unsteady on his feet, police wrote.

Timberlake failed a sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer test three times, according to police.

In court Friday, the judge suspended his driver’s license while the case proceeds, CBS News reports.

Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., maintained his client’s innocence while addressing reporters outside the courtroom.

“He was not intoxicated,” Burke said. “I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

