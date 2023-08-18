NY Auditions For 'American Idol' To Be Held On Zoom

That chance comes on Wednesday, Aug. 23 when the show holds its first round of Idol Across America.

But before warming up those vocal cords wanna-be stars need to sign up online and need to be at least 15 years old.

Patrick Lynn, senior supervising producer on the show told Daily Voice the virtual auditions really allow anybody to try out for the show from anywhere.

"As much as I reminisce about the bus and loved it… Idol Across America Zoom auditions are really the best way for people to audition for "American Idol."

Lynn said once online, "You'll fill out a short profile and we will send you a link to our Zoom auditions at Idol across America."

When it's your turn Lynn will be there as sort of what he calls a "master of ceremonies."

"If you will, I show videos I bring in guests, answer questions and I will explain the process and hopefully put you at ease for your audition for a live producer from the show.”

Once you perform -- you will have about 90 seconds to sing -- a producer will tell you what the next steps are before making it to the big stage in front of stars judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and a huge live audience.

Officials say it's best to be yourself and to perform from where you are most comfortable.

This is the fourth year the show has used the online audition which allows them to see more people and really tap into the talent across the country.

So warm up those pipes, fill out that online form and get ready to show your stuff.

