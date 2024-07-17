Nursing Home Employee Accused Of Attacking Disabled Resident In Hudson Valley

Dutchess County resident Jossette Thompson of Dover was arrested on Tuesday, June 11 in connection with the alleged attack, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, July 17.

According to authorities, while employed at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somers at 189 Route 100, Thompson physically attacked a disabled resident at the facility.

After her arrest, Thompson was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony. She was then arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and released on her own recognizance.

Her next court date is on Monday, July 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.