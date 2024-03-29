Noncitizens Nabbed On Drug Trafficking, Possession Charges In Rockland: Feds

The thirteen criminal noncitizens were apprehended following an effort by Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City Fugitive Operations officers conducted from Monday, March 11 to Tuesday, March 26, US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced on Friday, March 29.

The defendants all face charges related to the trafficking or possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, or synthetic drugs, officials said.

Among those arrested were:

A 34-year-old previously removed Guatemala citizen apprehended in the Rockland County village of Spring Valley who was convicted of third-degree felony criminal sale of cocaine; third-degree criminal possession of cocaine; and narcotic drug with the intent to sell cocaine;

A 34-year-old Dominican Republic citizen apprehended in the Westchester County city of White Plains who was convicted of felony conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine;

A 26-year-old El Salvador citizen who was apprehended in Spring Valley and convicted of three counts of third-degree felony criminal possession of a controlled substance; felony with the intent to sell cocaine; and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of cocaine;

A 49-year-old Mexico citizen apprehended in the Nassau County town of Hempstead who was convicted of second-degree felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The defendants' names were not released.

Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo commented on the arrests, saying, "This operation again highlights the dedicated efforts of ERO New York City officers to identify, locate, and arrest criminal noncitizens who present a threat to our communities. We will continue to apprehend those who undermine public safety while in violation of our immigration laws.”

