NJ Officer Who Looked Up People He Knew On Police Database Suspended, Prosecutor Says

Brian Dreher, 37, of Brick Township, is charged with third-degree computer theft, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Friday, Jan. 12.

Dreher faces up to five years in state prison If he's convicted.

“Any transgression of this nature by an officer is unacceptable,” Santiago said in a news release. “While this officer’s action is not indicative of the majority of our police officers across Monmouth County, we must continue to hold our officers responsible to build upon the trust of the community we serve.”

Investigators said Dreher illegally used the Criminal Justice Information System and other law enforcement databases between December 2020 and November 2023. He's accused of looking up information about several people in his personal life.

Dreher has been suspended without pay. The borough's police department said he was earning $157,296 at the time of his suspension.

Dreher joined Brielle police in November 2010 as a Class II special officer before he was promoted to a full officer on Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.

“When any officer engages in this type of conduct, he/she violates the trust and integrity of the community in which they have sworn to protect and serve," said Brielle police Chief Gary Olsen.

"Police officers are held to a higher standard, and it is essential that we always do the right thing in order to maintain public confidence in our police department. Behavior such as this is unacceptable, and will never be tolerated.”

The professional responsibility unit for the county prosecutor's office helped the Brielle Police Department with the investigation.

