North Rockland Daily Voice
'You Have To Believe It Can Happen': NY Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Edward Sherman
Edward Sherman Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Capital District man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Rensselaer County resident Edward Sherman, of Troy, won the prize from the lottery's X Series: 25X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7.

“You have to believe it can happen,” he told the lottery after claiming his prize.

Sherman chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The 25X ticket was purchased at the Price Chopper that is located at 716 Hoosick Road in Troy.

