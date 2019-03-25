Yale Rescinds Admission Of Student After College Cheating Scandal

The fallout from Operation Varsity Blues continues, as Yale University has rescinded the admission of a student involved in the cheating scam.

More than 50 people, including celebrities and prolific coaches were implicated in the cheating scam, which accuses parents of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to earn admissions to top universities, including Yale.

Among those charged include former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith and Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, a native of Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, March 24, a Yale official confirmed that the University has rescinded the admission of one student, whose name has not been released, as the investigation - believed to be the largest ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice - into the scam continues.

Yale University spokesperson Tom Conroy told the Yale Daily News that the university has launched an internal review with outside counsel, noting that the University has no reason to believe any other current students were involved, though a second never accepted their admittance.

Yale President Peter Salovey announced that the university would be launching a “searching review” with the assistance of outside auditors in an effort to “learn whether others have been involved in activities that have corrupted the athletic recruitment and admissions process.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.