Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival Abruptly Canceled

Fans looking forward to Woodstock 50 can put away the tie-dye after concert backers have pulled the plug on the massive event scheduled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic music festival.

Officials with Dentsu Aegis Network, which was funding the festival, released the following statement on Monday, April 29:

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners, and attendees."

They went on to say they have canceled the event.

Much hype has been made of the event, scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen in Schuyler County. Event producer Michael Lang had worked for months along with the backers to bring such headliners as the Imagine Dragons and Jay-Z, to the event. They also snagged original 1969 Woodstock performers John Fogerty, John Sebastian, David Crosby, Canned Heat and Country Joe McDonald to perform.

Leaders for the festival cited concerns having enough space, site readiness and permitting issues as reasons for the cancellation.

Efforts to secure $20 million from Live Nation and AEG to save the event were both declined, according to Billboard.

A second Woodstock commemoration is planned at Bethel Woods, the site of the original Woodstock. Scheduled to be held on the same dates, Aug. 16-18, the event has secured such performers as Arlo Guthrie, Ringo Star, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and Santana.

For more information on the Bethel Woods event, click here.

