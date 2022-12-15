Contact Us
Woman Wins $1M New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Deborah Fletcher
Deborah Fletcher Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. 

Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Fletcher received her prize as a single, lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Bar-Jay Cards, which is located at 3 Northwest Drive Suite 10 in Farmingdale.

