Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say
News

Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Hudson Valley Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Angela Chiapetta
Angela Chiapetta Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store.

The ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill.

Angela Chiapetta, a resident of Freehold, New Jersey, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s CASH4LIFE game on Wednesday, July 6, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. 

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Chiapetta received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,003 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 8 14 42 45 58 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery said.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.