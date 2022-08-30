Woman Under Arrest For Sex Trafficking May Have Hundreds Of Hudson Valley Victims, FBI Says

A woman accused of forcing immigrant women into prostitution in New York may have hundreds of victims, federal investigators said.

Ysenni Gomez was arrested Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of sex trafficking in Westchester County and the Bronx, according to the FBI.

The agency said Gomez posted an online ad looking for waitresses to work at a restaurant in Manhattan.

She later interviewed a woman who responded before telling her she got the job, police said.

On the victim’s first day at work, however, Gomez allegedly told the woman there was no waitress job and forced her to have sex with men by threatening to call immigration authorities and have her deported.

Investigators found more than 1,600 ads associated with Gomez promoting prostitution dating back more than a decade, police said.

The ads were reportedly posted on Facebook, Bedpage.com, and MegaPersonals.com.

According to the FBI, Gomez also goes by the names Carolina and Ysenni Peguero, and may have used the business name “Chicas Express” in her ads.

Federal investigators believe hundreds of women may have been victimized by Gomez over the years.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

