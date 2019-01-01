Woman Sentenced, Ordered To Repay $250K For Stealing From Ex-Employer

A 59-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday to time in state prison for stealing from her Westchester employer.

Theresa Casey of Yonkers was sentenced to two to six years after pleading guilty on June 6, 2018, to stealing almost $250,000 from her former employer, the Allan M. Block Agency, a Tarrytown insurance agency, said the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

During sentencing, Casey was also ordered to repay $96,535.70 to the Block Agency and $150,216.41 to the Hartford which had previously reimbursed Block for part of its loss, the DA's Office said.

Casey worked in the payroll department as a bookkeeper at the agency, which provides life insurance, homeowner’s insurance, and insurance for businesses. She was in charge of payroll for the company.

As part of her responsibilities, she managed payments to insurance agents, who were paid on commission. In reviewing commission payment records, company owners discovered irregularities. They determined that Casey had been improperly paying herself as a commissioned employee in addition to her regular salary from May 2014 to February 2017, the DA's Office said.

The owners then reported the theft to the Tarrytown Police. In total, Casey stole $246,752.11 from the agency.

