Woman Says She Nearly Died After Picking Up Dollar Bill She Suspects Was Laced With Fentanyl

A woman tells a harrowing story of how she had to be hospitalized after picking up a dollar bill she found on a bathroom floor that she later said was laced with drugs.

The incident took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 10 when the woman, identified as Renee Parsons, a resident of Kentucky, said on Facebook that she, her husband, and child stopped at a McDonald's to use the bathroom when she picked up the dollar off the floor and put it in her pocket while holding her baby.

“I see a dollar bill on the ground," Parsons wrote on Facebook and told WKRN ABC News 2 in Nashville. "Thinking absolutely nothing of it — I picked it up."

Parsons said after getting back in the car, within minutes her body went numb and she could barely move or breathe.

Her husband Justin had recently read a story about money being left on floors contaminated with fentanyl.

Renee Parson said she then suffered an adverse reaction.

“Justin, please help me," Parsons recalled saying." I'm not kidding I feel really funny.”

Saying she could barely breathe or talk he called 911 for directions to the nearest hospital or fire station as he screamed at her to stay awake.

Once at the hospital, Parsons said on Facebook she was immediately given drugs to counteract the effects and told by police who came to the hospital it was either one of two things; either the dollar bill was accidentally dropped and it had been used to cut and or store the drugs or it was purposely left with drugs on it.

"Either way, this is absolutely real and sad," she added.

The moral of the story, she told News2: Don't pick up any money off the floor even if it's a $100 bill.

Click here to read the entire News2 story.

