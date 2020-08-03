Woman Reports Seeing Bigfoot 'Swinging From Tree To Tree' In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley's lead researcher of Bigfoot says a reported sighting has occurred this summer.

The researcher, Gayle J. Beatty, says she was informed of the sighting on Thursday, July 2 when she received a phone call from a woman in Dutchess County who was working as a landscaper on a property in Hyde Park.

The woman's name is "strictly confidential," as is the precise location of the incident, Beatty said.

The woman described the creature as being approximately 6-foot-7 in height and reddish-brown and said it moved through trees "like a monkey," according to Beatty.

The incident happened after the woman, who had been weeding the garden, was told to dump the weeds down a trail a couple of hundred feet behind the barn, Beatty wrote in a Facebook post.

After dumping the weeds, the wheelbarrow dropped, making a loud noise, the woman said.

"Suddenly, from approximately 50-feet away, she sees and hears something crashing through the thick vegetation, parting the brush towards her," according to Beatty.

Beatty said the creature then jumped in the tree above her, leaving the woman in "shock and disbelief," as it began "using its arms to swing from tree to tree moving away from her."

Beatty said she has had several reports from the Hyde Park area over the last few years leading her to believe "there is a clan living there."

