Woman Jumps From Mid-Span Of New Tappan Zee Bridge

Kathy Reakes
A woman who jumped from the middle of the new Tappan Zee Bridge near Tarrytown has been transported to the hospital.
A woman who jumped from the mid-span of the Tappan Zee Bridge has been transported to a hospital.

The woman jumped from the bridge around 9 a.m, Monday, Dec. 7, near Tarrytown, said the New York State Police.

The woman was recovered by Piermont Police Marine Unit and transported to the hospital, state police said.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Governor Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

