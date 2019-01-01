Woman Injures Three Troopers In Chase That Ends In Rockland

A 71-year-old woman who refused to pull over for a traffic stop injured three state police troopers in a high-speed chase before finally being stopped in Rockland County when police used spike strips to stop her.

New York State Police first attempted to stop Laura Duffy, of the hamlet of Willow in Ulster County, around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in the Town of Woodstock, when she refused to stop for a traffic violation in her 2017 Hyundai Accent, said Trooper Michael Cassella.

After failing to stop during two separate pursuits, state police broadcast a BOLO alert with a description of the vehicle and around 9:13 p.m. a trooper spotted Duffy traveling southbound on Interstate 87 in the Town of Newburgh he said.

A traffic stop was initiated, however, Duffy failed to comply again and a pursuit ensued. After nearly 34 miles and reaching excessive speeds, state police were able to deploy a stinger, which is a tire deflation device, and flattened both right tires on the Hyundai Accent, Cassella said.

Duffy continued southbound, entered the Ramapo Service Area, and struck two State Police vehicles before re-entering the Thruway. She continued south until her vehicle finally became disabled on the Exit 15 acceleration ramp, he added.

Duffy was placed into custody and transported to the Tarrytown state police headquarters where she was evaluated by EMS and refused medical treatment.

Three state police members were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Duffy was subsequently charged with the following:

Felony assault

Felony criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Vehicle and traffic violations

Duffy was arraigned before the Town of Ramapo Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.

