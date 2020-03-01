Woman In Late 30s Confirmed As First Positive Case Of Coronavirus In New York

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New York State.

"This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday evening, March 1. "The patient, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home."

Her condition is not life-threatening and she has self-quarantined at her Manhattan home since returning from Iran, authorities said.

Cuomo said that the positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.

"There is no cause for surprise," Cuomo said. "This was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York."

Health officials in Washington State confirmed the first US death due to COVID-19 earlier in the day on Sunday.

The man, in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case.

"Last week I called for the Legislature to pass a $40 million emergency management authorization to confront this evolving situation -- I look forward to its swift passage," Cuomo said.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available," Cuomo added.

For more info on the coronavirus, check the Centers for Disease Control page here.

