Woman Found She Was Impregnated By Doctor Thanks To DNA Of Daughter From Rockland, Lawsuit Says

A New Jersey woman filed a lawsuit against her OBGYN saying he impregnated her with his own sperm in the 1980s when she went in for artificial insemination and found out when her daughter, a Rockland resident, took an online DNA test last year.

Bianca Voss, of Clifton, accuses Dr. Martin Greenberg of "medical rape" in the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"Defendant stood over Plaintiff with her legs spread in stirrups and inserted his own bodily fluids into her," says the suit, filed May 25.

"Plaintiff would never have agreed to allow Defendant to use his own sperm to impregnate her. Defendant used his position of trust and authority to insert his own sperm into Plaintiff. He violated his oath as a physician."

Greenberg, who lives in Florida, did not respond to the New York Post's request for comment.

Voss in 1983 paid Greenberg to procure the sperm of an anonymous donor to be used to impregnate her in an intrauterine insemination procedure, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway (Peiffer Wolf) said in a release.

Greenberg indicated he would obtain the sperm from an anonymous donor; but never disclosed that he would insert his own sperm into Ms. Voss, the firm says. The following year, Voss gave birth to her daughter, Rockland County resident Roberta Voss of Palisades.

In September of last year, Roberta took a 23andMe home DNA kit test, "which clearly identified Dr. Greenberg as her father," Peiffer Wolf said.

Voss' 23andme results COURTESY Peiffer Wolf

“Until a few months ago, I thought I might learn something interesting by taking the 23andMe home DNA kit," Roberta Voss said.

"I did not expect to find that my mother was violated by her doctor. Now, I am haunted by the idea of a medical rapist being my father and the enormous deceit that went into my own conception.”

The State of New York has sanctioned Greenberg for “dishonorable, unethical, [and] unprofessional conduct,” although public records are unclear as to what this conduct entailed. In 2010, Greenberg was barred from performing surgery in New York State.

Voss' suit is the latest in the series of fertility fraud cases being handled nationwide by Peiffer Wolf.

"I put my faith in the hands of this person who then violated both my trust and me in an unspeakable way," Voss said.

"This situation has upended my life and my family and the damage it is doing and the emotional scars that it is creating may never heal. I want Dr. Greenberg to have to answer for what he did. He needs to be held accountable for his actions.”

