Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Hudson Valley Roadway

Detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in a wooded area off of a Hudson Valley highway.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 29, off Route 28 in the town of Olive.

Deputies responded to the area after a passerby reported seeing a person lying in a wooded area off of Route 28, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and located the woman who was dead. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office report a preliminary investigation into the death does not appear suspicious in nature at this time.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until notification of the next of kin is made.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is aware that a notification may have been sent to parents of the Onteora School District regarding this incident. For clarification, the woman was not located on school property, there is no connection between the dead woman and the school district, and there is no safety threat to the school district or the public regarding this investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

This investigation remains open and active.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

