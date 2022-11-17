Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY

Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York.

The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department.

It was reported to police that a woman driving an Amazon delivery truck exited the company vehicle to deliver packages to a residence in the vicinity of 58th Street and 13th Avenue, said the NYPD.

Police say that while in front of the home, the woman removed packages that were already at the location from previous deliveries and loaded the packages into the company truck.

When she reached the truck, she proceeded to open and remove items from the packages that were currently delivered to the home, the NYPD said.

She then fled the location in the company truck to parts unknown, police said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

The woman is described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-7, and 155 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an Amazon vest, an orange hooded sweatshirt, and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

