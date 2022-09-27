Contact Us
Woman Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston.
A 58-year-old woman was killed after she jumped from a bridge in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 12:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in Kingston.

According to the New York State Police, the woman, identified as Diane Jones, of Kingston, jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Her body was recovered by emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

