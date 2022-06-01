Contact Us
News

Woman Claims $3 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At NY Deli

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was purchased at Colonial Deli, which is located at 125 Bayridge Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New York woman has claimed a $3 million lottery prize.

Teresa Migut, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $3,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24.

She chose to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,671,415 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Colonial Deli, which is located at 125 Bayridge Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery said.

