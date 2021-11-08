Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Sees 12-Percent, One-Week Statewide Increases In Cases; These Counties Hardest Hit
News

Woman Claims $1 Million New York Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Barbara Petio
Barbara Petio Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman has claimed a $1,000,000 prize from the New York Lottery’s Mega Millions scratch-off game.

NY Lottery announed on Monday, Nov. 8, that Barbara Petio, of the Bronx, had claimed the top prize.

“This is just crazy,” Petio said.

NY Lottery said Petio decided to receive her prize in 20 yearly payments. 

She received the first payment of $30,612, after required holdings, on Monday. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Cauldwell Pharmacy, which is located at 607 Westchester Ave. in the Bronx.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.