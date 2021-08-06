Woman Becomes First Cuomo Accuser To File Criminal Complaint

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been the first to file a criminal complaint with law enforcement after she was allegedly sexually harassed and groped in his office.

The victim, identified in the Attorney General’s report as “Executive Assistant #1,” filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Department this week, making her the first of Cuomo’s alleged victims to seek criminal charges.

Her name has not been released.

“Since approximately late 2019, the governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with Executive Assistant #1,” the report states.

Among the claims made in the complaint include intimate hugs, kisses, unwanted touching and grabbing of her privates, as well as inappropriate and suggestive remarks allegedly made by the governor.

“I mean it was … he was like cupping my breast. He cupped my breast,” the woman told investigators on AG Letitia James’ team.

“I have to tell you it was … at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup—the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that.”

The criminal complaint comes as the governor fends of calls for him to resign from as high up as President Joe Biden, as well as top elected officials on both sides of the aisle and prominent Democrats in New York, many of whom were put in their positions by Cuomo.

During a lengthy briefing on Friday, Aug. 6, lawyers for Cuomo held a public briefing where they sought to pick apart his complainants’ claims while discounting their accounts and alleging the independent investigators failed to question some of his top aides regarding some of the allegations.

Despite calls for his head and his job, Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, discredited some of the claims made against the governor, while saying that they have not received all of the necessary transcripts and documents while alluding to the fact that the independent investigation was pre-determined.

Glavin said that she received a call from another lawyer months back who was questioning the investigators’ integrity and claiming that “the manner of questioning alarmed this lawyer.”

“I was being warned that minds were made up and that questions pushed back on evidence that as favorable to the governor and particular information the witness had to provide about credibility,” she said.

“The governor deserves to be treated fairly, and he must be. That did not happen here. This was one-sided, and he was ambushed. There’s a rule of law in this country and I believe in it. Give us the opportunity to have the evidence and we’re going to give our response.”

