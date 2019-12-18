Woman Arrested For Hitting, Biting Person During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting and bitting another person during a domestic dispute.

Heather N. Free, of Saugerties, was arrested around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute at the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that Free, allegedly while in an intoxicated condition, had thrown the victim’s personal belongings out of their residence, Sinagra said.

When the victim returned home, a domestic argument ensued, during which time Free allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, applying pressure, causing the victim to have trouble breathing.

Free then allegedly struck the victim several times, bit the victim on the chin, and then struck the victim with a dish, police said.

She then physically prevented the victim from leaving the residence.

Free was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment, the chief said.

Free was released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

