Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested For Alleged Scheme To Funnel Fraudulent Donations
News

Woman Airlifted After Hang Glider Crash In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Hang Glider Road in Wawarsing
Hang Glider Road in Wawarsing Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A woman was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after she was seriously injured in a hang glider crash. 

Authorities responded to a report of the crash on Hang Glider Road in the Ulster County town of Wawarsing at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

A 59-year-old woman, who is a resident of Middletown in Orange County, suffered serious injuries when she struck a piece of heavy equipment while trying to land the hang glider, authorities said. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by:

  • The New York State Police
  • Ellenville Rescue Squad 
  • Ellenville Fire Department

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.