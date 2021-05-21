Woman Accused Of Robbing Chase Bank Worked At Library In Hudson Valley

The woman busted shortly after allegedly robbing a Westchester bank was a familiar face who was the head of the local library’s children’s section, according to records.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Chase Bank on North Avenue at 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, where there was a report of a robbery in progress, Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

It is alleged that Mary Thompson, who was named the acting Head Children’s Librarian at the New Rochelle Public Library in 2018, slipped the teller a note stating that she was in possession of a gun and demanding $100,000 cash.

Thompson made off with approximately $7,000 before she was stopped shortly thereafter outside the bank by police and charged with first-degree robbery.

The New Rochelle Public Library is approximately a block away from the Chase bank Thompson targeted, around the corner at 1 Library Plaza.

“Mary Thompson is an employee of the New Rochelle Public Libray," New Rochelle Public Library Executive Director Thomas Geoffino said in a statement. ”She is beloved by her colleagues and the public. We don't have any further comment.”

Thompson, age 56, is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, May 26.

