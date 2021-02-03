Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Accused Of Conspiring With Father In So-Called College Sex Cult Case

Zak Failla
Lawrence Ray
Lawrence Ray Photo Credit: SDNY

A female cohort of the man accused of running a sex cult out of his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in Westchester Countyis facing charges for her role in helping him run the scheme.

Staten Island resident Isabella Pollok, age 29, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and extortion conspiracy for helping Lawrence Ray manipulate and groom the college students, who the convicted felon met after moving into his daughter’s on-campus room in 2010.

“Ray, with the assistance of Pollok and others, subjected the victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse,” the indictment against Ray and Pollok states.

It is alleged that Pollok and Ray recorded their victims falsely confessing to poisoning the latter, which was later used as blackmail to extort them into providing cash or free sexual labor.

The pair also reportedly netted approximately $2 million in two years by forcing one of the women into prostitution in New York.

Using a recorded false confession, they allegedly forced the victim, “to engage in commercial sex acts for the Enterprise’s financial benefit in New York City and elsewhere,” the indictment states.

Pollok was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date. Ray is being held without bail pending his trial. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

