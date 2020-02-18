Contact Us
Woman, 52, Stabbed At Rockland Library Dies From Injuries, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman stabbed at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley has died from her injuries.
This story has been updated.

A woman who was stabbed repeatedly inside a library in the area has died from her injuries.

The 52-year-old woman, reportedly a security guard who has not been identified, was stabbed around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Finklestein Library, located at 24 Chestnut Street in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Det. Reginald Anderson.

According to Anderson, patrol units immediately responded to the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls and found the reported suspect being held down by patrons on the third floor of the library.

Medics responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance where she died from her injuries, Anderson said.

The reported suspect, a 25-year-old Spring Valley resident was taken into police custody and the investigation is still ongoing, he added.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

