Woman, 32, Posing As Teen Charged After Trying To Enroll At High School In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Michaelann Goodrich, also known as Riley Madison.
Michaelann Goodrich, also known as Riley Madison. Photo Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office

A 32-year-old woman who pretended to be a 15-year-old girl and attempted to enroll at a high school in the Hudson Valley is facing multiple charges, according to authorities.

Michaelann Goodrich, also known as Riley Madison, was arrested after an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office in her attempt to gain access to at least one school in the Cairo-Durham district. She claimed to be a homeless 15-year-old named "Riley Madison," according to the sheriff's office.

After the investigation concluded before the end of winter vacation, Goodrich was charged on Dec. 28 with offering felony false information for filing, felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor criminal trespassing and sent to the Greene County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said it was unaware if Goodrich has made similar attempts at other school districts in the region, and asked anyone with information to call them at 518-943-3300.

