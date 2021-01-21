Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold In Area

Two lucky New Yorkers, including one from the Hudson Valley, won the top prize in the latest Take-5 lotto drawing.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, were 10-19-23-32-39, and worth a whopping $33,745, according to the New York Lottery.

One winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the C&G Plus County Store located on Route 208 in Campbell Hall, the New York State Lottery reported.

The second winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn at Briyana Organics Deli.

