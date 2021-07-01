Winning $56,000 Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Feeling lucky?

A winning Take 5 ticket was sold to one lucky customer at a Westchester County gas station this week that is worth more than $55,000.

New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket with a prize of $56,013.50 for the 10:30 p.m. drawing on Tuesday, June 19, was sold at the Eastchester Gulf on White Plains Road in Eastchester.

The winning ticket numbers were 05-11-14-27-37. The Hudson Valley winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick."

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 146 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $575 prize, there were 6,551 third-place winners who can claim $21, and 70,808 fourth-place winners who received a "free play."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.