News

Wife Of New Rochelle Attorney Linked To COVID-19 Outbreak 'Very Hopeful Of His Full Recovery'

The wife of the New Rochelle attorney who is linked to the cluster of novel coronavirus cases in Westchester says her husband is still in critical condition but is hopeful he will make a "full recovery."
"We would have preferred this all remain private but since it is no longer, I wanted to at least share some truths and allay people's fears," she wrote in an 840-word statement posted on Facebook.

The woman also contracted COVID-19 along with her two children and neighbor, one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family.

The outbreak of cases in Westchester was traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man was hospitalized. As of Sunday, March 8, Westchester accounts for 82 of the 105 confirmed cases in New York state.

The attorney's wife said before the outbreak, "no one else in my family has been sick other than a slight cough."

"When I was first informed of the positive result," she wrote, "I and my entire family immediately provided any and all information to several Departments of Health well into the wee hours of the night in hopes of letting this all be contained as quickly as possible for all of us.

"We all together pray and hope for the safety and good health of everyone. My family has continued to provide all information requested to best assist in curtailing this epidemic.

"As for my husband, while he still remains critical, I and my family remain very hopeful of his full recovery.

"He is a tenacious person in all aspects of his life and I know he will come out of this strong. He is a very caring, hardworking person who constantly cares for his clients and those around him over himself.

"I think it is from this that he was run down and susceptible to the illness he acquired. So, I ask all of us who are running on the hamster wheel of life, particularly us New Yorkers, to learn from this and take a moment to take care of yourself.

"We should use this an opportunity to re-calibrate and de-stress. Nothing can be more important than our health."

