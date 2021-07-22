Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County
News

Widespread Internet Outage Affects Google, Amazon, Other Major Websites

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Google
Google Photo Credit: Google homepage screen grab

Some of the largest websites in the world were knocked offline at around midday Thursday, July 22. 

The outage rendered financial, travel, retail, and gaming sites unavailable for a brief amount of time.

Google, Amazon, Fidelity, Costco, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and Capital One -- and even the official Olympic website -- were all affected.

Content delivery network provider Akamai reported the outage at 12:10 p.m.

At around 12:45 p.m., it issued an update saying, "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

Some municipal governments reported disruptions to 911 service as well.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform," Akamai said in a statement at around 1:15 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.