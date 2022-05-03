Whole Foods To Close Stores In Four States

Whole Foods will be shuttering the doors of six markets across four states, including one location in the North East, Amazon announced, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing long-term goals, Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods for $13 billion in 2017, confirmed that some stores will soon be closing as they shift their business plan.

Stores will be closing in these locations:

Brookline, Massachusetts;

Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama;

Tarzana, California;

The Englewood and DePaul neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois.

According to multiple reports, some of the stores could be closing as soon as Friday, May 6.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

“We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”

Despite the closures, Whole Foods will still operate more than 500 markets across the US, with plans to still open dozens of new stores in the coming months.

The complete Bloomberg report can be found here.

