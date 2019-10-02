Contact Us
News

Whole Foods Recalls Cheese Product Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Whole Foods is recalling a popular cheese due to Listeria concerns.
Whole Foods is recalling a popular cheese due to Listeria concerns. Photo Credit: File

Whole Foods is recalling a popular cheese product due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The company announced that stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are voluntarily recalling Dorset cheese in response to a recall from Consider Bardwell Farm.

The affected product was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, with a PLU code of 97776 with sell-by dates through Wednesday, Oct. 30.

There have been no reports of any illnesses or adverse reactions from consumers who ate the product, according to Whole Foods. Customers who purchased this cheese at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a refund.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

