Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

White Supremacist Group Marches Through Boston's Freedom Trail

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Freedom Trail in Boston.
Freedom Trail in Boston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Members of a white nationalist group marched through downtown Boston, sparking alarm from both local residents and tourists in the area.

The men, numbering in the dozens, were wearing white masks, with some carrying flags and police shields.

CNN said video footage it obtained "shows the flags bearing the symbol of the White nationalist Patriot Front group."

Video posted on Twitter also showed the marchers.

First reports of the march came at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reacted quickly to the incident, posting this statement on Twitter: "To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today:

"When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.