Where's 'Cabot'?: Great White Shark Spotted In Long Island Sound Heads Out East

North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Kathy Reakes
"Cabot," the great white shark being fitted with a tracker.
"Cabot," the great white shark being fitted with a tracker. Photo Credit: Ocearch/Twitter

"Cabot," the great white shark spotted off the coast of Long Island Sound, has headed east.

His latest pings, around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, show he is southwest of Montauk, according to researchers at ocean research group Ocearch.org . It had been tracked off the shore of Fairfield County in Greenwich.

The news Monday, May 20 that a great white had been spotted off the coast of Long Island for the first time ever, was a shock.

So much so that for a while so many people logged onto to the site's tracker that it crashed, the group said on Twitter.

Researchers made light of the event by posting a response directly from Cabot @GWSharkCabot : "Oops...looks like my little stunt visiting the Long Island Sound overloaded the @OCEARCH tracker!!! My bad."

The organization said Cabot weighs 533 pounds and is 9-feet, 8 inches long.

His presence is also good for swimmers, well, as long as they don't run into "Cabot," signaling a healthy eco-system in the waters off the Sound, the group said.

Ocearch outfitted "Cabot" with a tracking device last year in Nova Scotia. He was named with help from Sea World using suggestions from Nova Scotians who named him in honor of John Cabot, the 15th-century Italian explorer who sought a route to Asia.

The closest other great whites are Brunswick and Jane who recently pinged from the North Carolina waters, and Lunda, a 2,100-pounder, who was tracked off South Carolina.

