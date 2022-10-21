What Was That? Alarm Sounds During Drill In Hudson Valley

Although it sounded like a real emergency, the alarms that could be heard at a reservoir in Westchester County were only part of a routine drill.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at around 10 a.m., the New York City Department of Environmental Protection conducted an annual full-scale exercise in Yonkers at the Hillview Reservoir, city officials announced in a tweet.

The drill involved the activation of alarm systems, evacuating the reservoir's personnel and contractors, and also the presence of fire department trucks, Yonkers officials said.

During the exercise, the alarm sounded off intermittently for three to five minutes, and there was a heavy presence of fire department personnel and vehicles, according to officials.

