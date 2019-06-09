Westchester, Long Island Nursing Homes Among 17 Underperforming Facilities In NY

Seventeen New York nursing homes, including one in Westchester and one on Long Island, were named to a list of hundreds in the U.S. that medical officials are keeping close eyes on.
Fifteen of the facilities on the list are candidates for “Special Focus Facilities” by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with two already designated SFF homes.
The designated SFF nursing homes are Medford Multicare Center for Living and Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
The 15 candidates all have had a history of serious quality issues and are being included in a special program to stimulate improvements for quality of care.
CMS requires that SFF nursing homes be visited in person by survey teams twice as frequently as other nursing homes, which is about twice per year.
The nine SFF candidates are:
- Cayuga Ridge, Ithaca
- Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo
- NewROC Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rochester
- Bethlehem Commons, Delmar
- Buffalo Community Healthcare Center, Buffalo
- The Knolls, Valhalla
- Emerald South Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Buffalo
- Townhouse Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Uniondale
- Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care, Ballston Spa
- Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation, Troy
- Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Minoa
- Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse
- Safire Rehabilitation of Southtown, Buffalo
- Cooperstown Center For Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown
- The Pines, Olean
