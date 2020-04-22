Westchester COVID-19 Cases Fall Again: Here's Newest Breakdown By Municipality

The number of active cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester continues to drop, though there were 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 838 in the county since the outbreak began in early March.

On Day 53 of the pandemic, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that there are currently 9,389 active COVID-19 cases, down from 9,852 the day before.

Latimer noted that more COVID-19 patients have been released from the hospital after being treated for the virus, and the county has seen a dramatic increase - both positively and negatively - in the past two weeks.

“We were at 11,200 (active cases) two weeks ago, so that’s almost 2,000 less active cases, but the numbers are still high and there’s always a chance for a surge,” he said. “That’s still 29 Westchester residents that died. It’s a bit less than we’ve had in other nights, and we don’t know if it’s a trend, but the 838 number is still significant.

Latimer said that the hospitalization rate is still hovering at approximately 10 percent, with more than 1,000 people still being treated in hospitals for the virus.

Yonkers: 4,194;

New Rochelle: 1,861;

Mount Vernon: 1,779;

White Plains: 1,085;

Greenburgh: 728;

Port Chester: 725;

Ossining Village: 677;

Peekskill: 460;

Cortlandt: 431;

Mount Pleasant: 386;

Yorktown: 381;

Scarsdale: 293;

Eastchester: 291;

Harrison: 241;

Sleepy Hollow: 238;

Mamaroneck Village: 218;

Tarrytown: 179;

Mount Kisco: 172;

Bedford: 156;

Dobbs Ferry: 156;

Rye Brook: 127;

Somers: 135;

Elmsford: 128;

Rye City: 126;

Pelham: 111;

New Castle: 106;

Croton-on-Hudson: 105;

Mamaroneck Town: 102;

North Castle: 101;

Ossining Town: 95;

Tuckahoe: 94;

Pleasantville: 79;

Pelham Manor: 77;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 76;

North Salem: 72;

Briarcliff Manor: 64;

Lewisboro: 63;

Ardsley: 60;

Irvington: 52;

Larchmont: 47;

Bronxville: 46;

Buchanan: 25;

Pound Ridge: 16.

Latimer said that since the outbreak began, 25,276 Westchester residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including more than 600 over the past day. A breakdown by municipality of cases, according to the Westchester County Department of Health, whose data lags behind the state:

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death.

"Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days.

"It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

