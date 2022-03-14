West Point Cadets Remain On Ventilators After Consuming Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine On Spring Break

Two West Point cadets remain on ventilators after overdosing on a drug containing fentanyl during a spring break trip to Florida.

In all, six college students were hospitalized after being found inside a vacation rental home in Wilton Manors, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday, March 10, the Wilton Manors Police said.

Four of the students who overdosed on what is believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl were from West Point, officials said.

Two of those hospitalized did not use the drugs, but were cross-contaminated while performing CPR, police said.

One person, identified as Axel Giovany Casseus, age 21, has been arrested in connection with the case for trafficking cocaine of fewer than 200 grams after selling an undercover officer cocaine, but he has not been charged directly with the overdose case, officials said.

Officials declined to comment on the current medical condition of those involved, including the two cadets on ventilators after the families requested privacy.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

