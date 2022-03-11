Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
West Point Cadets ID'd As Six Spring Breakers Who Overdosed, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
West Point
West Point Photo Credit: Wikipedia/USMA Public Affairs Office

Six cadets from the US Military Academy at West Point have been identified as the college students on spring break in Florida who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to a new report.

Two of the Cadets are in critical condition, NBC Miami reported late Friday afternoon, March 11.

The six spring breakers were found inside a vacation rental home in Florida after using cocaine that was laced with fentanyl, leaving one in critical condition in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.  

One of the six has been treated and released from the hospital, the report said.

The Cadets are all in their early 20s, according to NBC Miami.

Click here to read the NBC Miami report.

