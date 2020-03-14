'We Must Take Additional Action Locally,' Rockland County Exec Says After COVID-19 Fatality

Just hours after it was announced New York state's second fatality related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was a Suffern resident, Rockland County Executive Ed Day said additional safety measures must now be taken.

The person who died was 64 years old and "had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death," Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone confirmed late Saturday afternoon, March 14.

There are now 13 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. The Hudson Valley now has 198 of New York state's 526 cases, with 172 in Westchester.

"Here in Rockland County, we have been working very closely with and in support of the actions taken by New York State," Days said. "However, the time has come that we must take additional actions locally to protect the health and safety of everyone in Rockland.

"There are numerous legal obstacles that we have had to address before taking summary action. We are working through the weekend to ensure this is being done in a legal and proper manner.

Day said the details of the actions are being finalized and will be announced on Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

"I ask all of you to stay calm and remember to look out for your friends and neighbors as we navigate this situation with COVID-19," Day said. "Together there is no obstacle we cannot overcome."

On Saturday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State's first COVID-19 fatality was an 82-year-old woman with underlying respiratory issues.

The woman, who died in a hospital in New York City and reportedly had emphysema, became hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3.

