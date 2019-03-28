Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

We Have A Winner For $768M Powerball Jackpot; $1M Ticket Sold In NY

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
That winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.
That winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

We have a winner. At last.

A single ticket that was sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the third-largest Powerball jackpot in US lottery history.

The jackpot hit $768.4 million at the time of the drawing on Wednesday night, March 27.

That winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.

Seven winning $1 million tickets (matching the five white balls) were sold throughout the nation, including one New York - sold at LePage's Market in Cohoes, outside Albany.

There were two $2 million winning tickets - matching the five white balls and with a Power Play option.

Prior to Wednesday, the last Powerball jackpot winner was on Dec. 26, 2018 when a Brooklyn man won the $298.3 million prize.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.