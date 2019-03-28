We Have A Winner For $768M Powerball Jackpot; $1M Ticket Sold In NY

We have a winner. At last.

A single ticket that was sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the third-largest Powerball jackpot in US lottery history.

The jackpot hit $768.4 million at the time of the drawing on Wednesday night, March 27.

That winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.

Seven winning $1 million tickets (matching the five white balls) were sold throughout the nation, including one New York - sold at LePage's Market in Cohoes, outside Albany.

There were two $2 million winning tickets - matching the five white balls and with a Power Play option.

Prior to Wednesday, the last Powerball jackpot winner was on Dec. 26, 2018 when a Brooklyn man won the $298.3 million prize.

